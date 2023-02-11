Peshawar district & sessions judge dismissed from service for Rs15m corruption

A Peshawar district and sessions court judge has been dismissed from service for corruption.

According to an order issued by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Registrar Inamullah Khan, fact-finding report and disciplinary proceedings were initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2011 against District and Sessions Judge Syed Asghar Shah.

It said that an inquiry officer conducted an inquiry per the r ules.

Based on the inquiry report, the judge was served with a show cause notice.

The judge submitted a written reply and was afforded a personal hearing as well, the order said.

However, it noted: “he could not defend himself and satisfactorily account for the charges either in his written reply or during the personal hearing.”

“On the strength of material available on record, the accused officer has been found guilty of corruption, enumerated in Rule 2(1)(g)(1)(Iv)(v)(vi), inefficiency and misconduct enumerated in Rule 2(1)(1)(1)00 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.”

Subsequently, a major penalty of dismissal from service was awarded to the accused Officer under rule 4(1)(0)(1v) of the rules.

He was dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Moreover, it was directed that the loss of Rs15.324 million (Rs12 million received as cash by the accused officer and Rs3.324 million is the amount of tax deducted) caused to the government exchequer would be be recovered from the officer within the meanings of Rule-4(S) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.