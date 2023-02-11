‘Anonymous’ Pakistani donates princely sum for Turkiye, Syria quake victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to express how “deeply moved” he was with an act of philanthropy for the Turkiye-Syria quake victims that recently took place.

An anonymous Pakistani had walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated a whopping $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

This selfless act of kindness moved the premier greatly.

PM Shehbaz praised the anonymous individual for their generosity, stating that it was these types of acts that enabled humanity to conquer even the most difficult challenges.

He highlighted how this single act of kindness had shown the world what the human spirit was capable of when it came to helping others in need.

The premier went on to say that the outpouring of support from all over the world, especially from Pakistan, was a testament to the compassion and empathy that people still possessed despite the many hardships they faced.

He added that this act of charity was a source of inspiration for all and showed how even small gestures could make a huge impact on the lives of others.