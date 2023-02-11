Shahbaz Gill to be indicted on February 27

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday directed to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on February 27 in the seditious tweets case.

Gill, who had applied for bail, appeared before the court in the Sector F-8 Kutchery of Islamabad.

During the hearing the court rejected Gill’s plea for bail and directed to bring charges against the PTI leader and to start his trial.

The court then directed to indict Gill on February 27.

Shahbaz Gill challenges name on ECL

Meanwhile, Gill has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), asking it to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he can travel to the US for his “professional responsibilities, research work and administrative responsibilities”.

In a petition filed in the LHC, Gill stated that his wife and family are residents of USA and are unable to travel to Pakistan after his wife fractured her leg and is unable to move.

Gill contended that he is the only one who is able to care for his injured wife and needs to travel to the USA.

Moreover, he told the court that he has business in the USA but maintained that due to his association with the PTI, his active political role, he has no intention of remaining in the USA permanently.

He claimed that his name was placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) shortly after Imran Khan’s ouster from government on April 10, 2022.

However, that order was suspended upon being challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). His name was subsequently removed from the PNIL on April 18.

He claimed that later his name was placed on the ECL and the PNIL in October 2022 after his arrest in August on seditious statements.