Pakistani spy agencies expose script of another plan of Indian false flag operation

Pakistani spy agencies uncovered another sinister plot of a false flag operation planned by India on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that took place in February 2019 before the Indian parliamentary elections.

As the election season approached, the Modi government reportedly resorted to underhanded strategies against Pakistan.

The elections, set to take place in 9 states across India, are seen as crucial in determining the outcome of the 2024 Indian Lok Sabha elections.

It was revealed that India had been secretly plotting a false flag operation, an act of aggression disguised as an attack by another party, aimed at inciting conflict with Pakistan.

Before the plan was about to be put into motion, Pakistani agencies made their move and unearthed another vicious design.

According to the Indian script, the southern districts of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were to be attacked by a suicide bomber.

There were also reports of attacks on military targets in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian.

The Indian authorities were to blame Pakistan and its premier spy agency – ISI – for the attack.

Notably, In January 2022, Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj had claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier this year in January, Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies had exposed the script of a false flag operation of alleged infiltration into the IIOJK planned by India and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s Republic Day—January 26.

According to the script unearthed by sleuths, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian army and police personnel in the Poonch sector of IIOJK near the Line of Control (LOC) and would be blamed on Pakistan.