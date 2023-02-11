Severed remains of young woman recovered from Sialkot bus stand

An unsettling discovery was made at the General Bus Stand in Sialkot where a parcel containing the dismembered remains of a young woman in a parcel was recovered by local authorities.

The incident occurred on February 10, however the culprit remains unknown yet.

The woman, believed to be between the ages of 25 to 30, had her legs and arms expertly severed and placed within the sealed package.

According to witnesses at the bus stand, the package was discovered and reported to the police due to its suspicious nature.

The police swiftly arrived on the scene and, upon examination, confirmed the heinous contents of the parcel. Samples of the remains were promptly taken for testing at a nearby laboratory.

The police have obtained footage from the numerous closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras situated around and within the bus stand, and are currently in the process of scouring the footage for any leads or potential suspects.

A case has been officially registered against an unidentified assailant at the Cantt Police Station.

The police have vowed to spare no effort in bringing the responsible party to justice and providing closure to the loved ones of the young woman.