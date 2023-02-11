Khawaja Asif defamation suit: Imran admits $3m given to HBG Group for ‘investment’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday admitted that $3 million received from donors was given for ‘investment’ in 2008, a sum that was not returned to his charity-funded hospital Shaukat Khanum until 2015.

Appearing via video link on Saturday before an Islamabad district and sessions court during the hearing of a Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Imran said that the the ‘investment’ was received in 2008.

He said that a sum of $3 million was invested in 2008, which was kept with the HBG Group.

HBG Group’s Chief Executive Officer Imtiaz Haideri, was part of the investment committee of the group that approved funds for investment. However, Imran claimed that Haideri did not invest the funds for seven years for personal reasons.

The former prime minister and founder of Shaukat Khanum noted that issue of investing the funds was discussed in their board meeting.

He further expressed ignorance over whether Haideri was a donor of his party, the PTI or not.

He added that when Asif sent the notice, he had still not received the funds from HBG Group.

Asked who all gave funds for Shaukhat Khanum, Imran said that there were many overseas Pakistanis who have donated to the hospital.

On Haideri’s character, Imran maintained that he has not misled the court.

About the creation of an endowment fund board of the hospital, Imran exprssed ignorance on when exactly it was created, except that it started functioning in the 1990s.

At this, Khawaja Asif’s lawyer stated that a 2005 board meeting of the hospital stated that the board has not been created.

Asif’s lawyer further asked if Imran knew about investing in offshore firms.

At this Imran said he did not know about decisions taken by Shaukat Khanum Hospital nor did it consult him before making expenses. But he added that there is an audit report about the expenses of the facility.

“Only now have I learnt that Shaukat Khanum had invested in two offshore firms,” he said.