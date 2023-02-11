PM Shehbaz lays foundation of Bab-e-Pakistan after hiatus of over two decades

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday laid the stone foundation of Bab-e-Pakistan and an upgrade to Walton Road in Lahore.

Bab-e-Pakistan is a national monument in Lahore, which is being built on the site of one of the major Muslim refugee camps which operated in the aftermath of independence of Pakistan.

PM said all segments of the society, including the elite class, would have to come forward and support the nation with generosity, adding that there was no other way to reach the destination except adherence to these qualities.

He then described the winding journey of the project over the years, from 1997 to present, while mentioning that Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of this project in his first term.

PM said that we have once again gathered at a historic place and will make this place a global historic place.

On their way to the newly created homeland, they came across the worst kind of carnage, with thousands of children and women braving the onslaught, he added.

The project will provide convenience to the population, having facilities of roads, parks and sport grounds.

“There are disturbing tales of how people lost their lives and belongings wishing to reach Pakistan”, said PM.

PM Shehbaz requested Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to extend his support for this project.

Further, the premier raised questions on the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which he blamed for targeted the innocent people only.

“It were the double standards that had caused harm to Pakistan. The rule of ‘might is right’ must be buried forever by the 220 million people of the country,” he said, adding the country could not move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity unless they collectively resist these tendencies.

About Bab-e-Pakistan, the prime minister said it should be a place for the young generations and the visitors to get themselves aware of the history of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said they had gathered at a historical place where the people of the subcontinent had resolved for creation of a new homeland.

He said all the development projects across the country had been initiated and accomplished during the PML-N governments.

He praised the Central Business District Development Authority (CBDA) for the launch of different projects and observed that with the completion of work, Walton road would also see a vital change.

While Bab-e-Pakistan would offer sports facilities for the common man, he added.

Earlier, CBDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Nadeem presented an overview of the projects.