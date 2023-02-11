Watch Live
Nomination papers of Farooq Sattar for NA-252 by-polls rejected

Papers of MQM-P's Abdul Qadir Khanzada approved
Feb 11, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected nomination papers filed by former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar for the by-elections of vacant National Assembly seats.

After receiving nomination papers earlier this week, the ECP scrutinized the nomination papers.

The apex poll body approved papers of fellow MQM-P leader Abdul Qadi Khanzada.

This week, the ECP accepted nomination papers from candidates hoping to contest by-polls for 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly.

