Punjab CTD claims to arrest 9 terrorists of TTP, Daesh in IBOs

Suicide vests, explosives, weapons and remote-control devices recovered from hideouts
Samaa Web Desk Feb 11, 2023
<p>Elite police force personnel arrest a ‘terrorist’ during a mock exercise. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested nine terrorists of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh group in different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out across the province.

CTD launched raids in various parts of Punjab including Multan, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Rawalpindi and apprehended terrorists from their hideouts.

The terrorists belonged to outlawed groups of TTP and Daesh in Pakistan, stated CTD officials.

Numerous suicide vests, explosives, weapons and remote-control devices had been recovered from their possession.

Seven of the terrorists had been identified as Affan, Kashif, Jawad Saeed, Saqib Ilyas, Sabz Ali, Dawood Shah, Ahmad Jan.

10 cases had been filed against the accused, while investigation with them is underway.

