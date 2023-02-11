Spy in your hotel room: How to spot hidden cameras with your phone

Privacy is a fundamental right that everyone should be entitled to, especially when staying in a hotel room.

However, with hidden cameras on the rise, this sense of privacy is often violated, causing distress to hotel guests.

While such cameras are useful for safety and security purposes, they can be exploited for unethical and illegal motives.

Fortunately, with the advancements in technology; it has become easier to detect hidden cameras.

We will share a simple method to detect hidden cameras in hotel rooms using a smartphone, providing hotel guests with the peace of mind they deserve.

Smartphone

Hidden cameras often use infrared (IR) blasters to record videos in the dark. Infrared light is invisible to the human eye, but cameras can detect it; making it possible to identify hidden or spy cameras.

To detect a hidden camera using a smartphone, guests should follow these steps:

• Turn off all lights and gadgets in the room, including the TV and laptop.

• Draw the curtains to ensure complete darkness.

• Point the phone’s camera at any suspicious items or areas, such as clocks, vases, wardrobes, mirrors, or appliances.

• Watch the phone’s display carefully for a few moments, looking for any light flickering, which may indicate the presence of infrared light.

• If any light flare is noticed, the area should be inspected thoroughly to uncover any hidden cameras that may be concealed.

Flashlight

Another way to detect hidden cameras is to use a phone flashlight. Follow these steps:

• Turn off all lights in the room.

• Aim the phone’s flashlight at any suspicious areas or items.

• Watch for any reflections of light, as the lens of a camera reflects bright light.

• Continuously change the direction of the flashlight to catch any reflection from any angle.

• If any reflection is noticed, closely inspect the area for spy cameras.

Legal action

It is crucial to note that the installation of spy cameras in a hotel room is illegal and a punishable offense.

If a hidden camera is found, legal action can be taken against the hotel owner.

It is important for hotel guests to take precautions to ensure privacy and safety.

By being aware of the potential risks and knowing how to detect hidden cameras, guests can have peace of mind during their hotel stay.