Traffic accident in Dera Ghazi Khan kills five

A deadly collision between a vehicle and trailer on Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday left five passengers dead.

All the injured died on the spot.

The collision took place due to the rash driving of the trailer driver, who was driving in the opposite direction.

As a result, the car headed towards DG Khan had a head-off collision.

The collision was so intense that all five passengers aged between 23 and 30; died on the spot.

The bodies had been later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.