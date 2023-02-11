Sindh Police launch “Talash” app for crime control

Following the rising crime rate in the urban hub, the Sindh Police on Saturday introduced “Talash” application in Hyderabad to trace criminals.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Hyderabad Aleena Rajpar said that the police personnel were currently checking passengers through this app at the entry and exit points of Hyderabad.

She added that the application is capable to hold record of 1.5 million criminals in the entire province.

She said that this has enabled the police to get the wanted criminals verified through fingerprint data.

The initiative is helpful because all the criminal record will be displayed on a single tap, if getting information from a suspect is time taking or difficult.

Along with this, the application will also contain record of police employment, under which the identification of fake personnel will become easier.

Fake number plates, driving licenses, suspects on bail and unidentified dead bodies can also be identified through the fingerprints, saved in the application.