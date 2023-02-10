Parvez Elahi demands ECP fix elections date in Punjab without any delay

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi reacting to the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict said he was hoping for justice and the judiciary has maintained the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said the verdict has increased the prestige of the judiciary and now the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce the election schedule immediately without any delay.

On January 12, former chief minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi signed the summary to dissolve the provincial assembly.

PTI-led Punjab government announced the dissolution of provincial assembly after Pervez Elahi secured a vote of confidence from lawmakers on the orders of LHC.