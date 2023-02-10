India’s jobless youth protest, tears up Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘achhe din aane waale hain’

Unemployed youth in India’s Uttarakhand have protested on the main Rajpur road in Dehradun, demanding that the country’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conduct an inquiry into recruitment irregularities which have seen some 100,000 deserving youth laid off by domestic and international firms while many youth were denied jobs in favor of unmerited people.

Per a report by Indian news outlet CNN News 18, protesting youth pelted the police with stones and damaged their vehicles.

As a result, a heavy contingent of the police were called in but some 15 police officers sustained injuries.

Consequently, the Dheradun district administration imposed Section 144 and banned gatherings of five or more people to restore order.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister PS Dhami has also directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to set up a detailed magisterial inquiry into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of baton charge on youth.

India is spending more on defence budget, but youth of the country is getting unemployed.

India’s jobless youth statistics

According to a report of CNN News 18, over 100,000 youth have become unemployed so far in the first six weeks of 2023.

According to the website Layoff, some 332 international companies have laid off over 100,000 employees in Dheradun.

These youth worked at global companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and Dell.

As per website layoffs.fyi, Google India sacked some 12,000 people, Microsoft 10,000 and Amazon 8,000 employees. Google, which is led by Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai, also gave into inflationary and recessionary pressures at home and around the world to lay off thousands.