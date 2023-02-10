LHC directs ECP to hold Punjab elections in 90 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections for the Punjab assembly within 90 days.

Accepting the application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), LHC Justice Jawad Hassan read out the short version of reserved verdict.

A 16-page verdict was later issued by the court.

The verdict stated that in view of the constitutional provisions and the judgments of the Supreme Court, the prayer made in the “consolidated petitions” is allowed and the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the provincial assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with Punjab governor.

The LHC said Punjab governor being the constitutional head of the province must ensure that the elections are held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, LHC Justice Jawad Hassan had reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of lawyers representing all the parties included in the case.

The petition had been filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar, as they sought a date for elections in Punjab.

Punjab Police IG Dr Usman Anwar and the chief secretary appeared before the provincial apex court on Friday and assured that they would comply with directions from the ECP on holding polls at an identified date.

During the hearing, the ECP lawyer apprised the court that the only issue before the court was who would give a date for the polls and also clarified that ECP and the president were not the parties in the case.

“The court cannot issue orders to those who are not made the party in the case,” the lawyer insisted.

PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that PTI made the ECP a party in the case by amending the petition.

ECP’s counsel replied that the president was yet to be a party in the case.

Earlier, PML-N’s representative Shahzad Shaukat submitted the Punjab governor’s reply in a petition.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s reply to LHC

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman told the court that he was ‘not supposed’ to announce a date for the election in the province.

He submitted that since he had not dissolved the provincial assembly on the chief minister’s advice, he was not obligated to announce a date for elections either.

“It is emphatically denied that the answering respondent No.1 (governor) was in any manner obligated to appoint the date of elections when he had never dissolved the Assembly while acting on the so-called advice of the chief minister,” the governor said in the reply.

He said that conducting polls was the primary duty of the ECP, and he did not cause any obstruction in the performance of the commission in any manner.