PCB reveals artists for PSL opening ceremony

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the star studded line up of artists for the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) opening ceremony.

Singers Shae Gill, Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi will perform at the ceremony, which would held in Multan on 13 February.

The official anthem of PSL 8 is yet to be launched, in which Asim Azhar, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi will perform.

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga are not part of the official anthem this time, but they have been part of the anthem and opening ceremony before many times.