Lahore Qalandars will miss Rashid Khan, Harry Brooks: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi predicted on Friday that Lahore Qalandars would miss their ace spinner Rashid Khan and middle-order batter Harry Brooks a lot in PSL 8.

Talking in Samaa TV show Game, Set, Match Shahid Afridi praised all the teams for their combinations and said PSL is known for the strong bowling line-ups.

The former captain, who represented four teams in the PSL, said he will enjoy the show as a spectator this time.

He added that all the teams were very well balanced and had outstanding depth in their teams.

Talking about the rivalry between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators he said both teams had close and tough matches, even the exhibition match.

He said during such pressure games, players get a lot of morale boost after performing well.

Talking about his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi, he said that he did not want Shaheen to lead Lahore Qalandars in 2022 PSL but he led very well and lifted the trophy.

The former captain said Haris Rauf always gives his 100% for Lahore Qalandars because he takes the responsibility.