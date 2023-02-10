Watch Live
Holders Lyon face Chelsea in Women’s Champions League quarters

Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in semis
AFP Feb 10, 2023
<p>Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Holders Lyon were handed a tie with English WSL leaders Chelsea in the quarter-finals of this season’s Women’s Champions League as the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

Chelsea, who topped their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but they came second to Arsenal in their group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

Arsenal, who are currently third in the WSL, will play Bayern Munich with the winner of that tie advancing to a semi-final against either PSG or Wolfsburg in late April.

Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in the other semi-final.

This season’s final will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on June 3.

