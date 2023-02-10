Watch ad-free HBL PSL 8 on tapmad

It’s officially February, you know what that means? It’s HBL PSL 8 time – so gear up cricket fanatics, like every year, tapmad will be streaming HBL PSL 8 live in HD and without any Ads!

The HBL PSL 8 will be held in two legs between the Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena as matches will be divided amongst them from February 13-26. After which, the action will move to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium where the matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.

The opening ceremony will be followed by an opening match by 2021 winners Multan Sultans and the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, both of which, will take place on 13th February in Multan.

Players to look out for in this HBL PSL 8:

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Shadab Khan

Asif Ali

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Karachi Kings:

Haider Ali,

Imran Tahir,

Matthew Wade,

Imad Wasim,

James Fuller

James Vince

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman,

Rashid Khan,

Shaheen Shah Afridi,

Dawid Wiese,

Hussain Talat,

Haris Rauf

Multan Sultans:

David Miller,

Josh Little (Ireland),

Mohammad Rizwan,

Khushdil Shah,

Rilee Rossouw,

Shan Masood.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam,

Rovman Powell,

Bhanuka Rajapaksa,

Mujeeb Ur Rehman,

Sherfane Rutherford,

Wahab Riaz.

Quetta Gladiators:

Mohammad Nawaz,

Naseem Shah,

Wanindu Hasaranga,

Iftikhar Ahmed,

Jason Roy,

Odean Smith

Given Lahore Qalandar’s beautiful win last year where they beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs. This is the perfect opportunity for them to be the first team to win back-to-back titles!

Looks like a tournament you wouldn’t want to miss! Especially given that Babar has now moved to Peshawar Zalmi and Shan Masood is in Multan Sultans – this is going to be a tough game!

As we previously mentioned, tapmad has acquired the streaming rights for the HBL PSL 8 live season. It will be solely on tapmad in HD and without any Ads.

Speaking of streaming, tapmad has truly redefined the streaming experience for users in Pakistan by consecutively and successfully streaming one huge tournament after another. They recently streamed Pak vs NZ Test and ODI series, Pak vs Eng T20 series, and much more all of which were in HD and without any advertisements.

In case you didn’t know, tapmad is Pakistan’s first OTT platform, with the rights to live streaming over 100 live channels in the categories of entertainment, news, and sports along with several On Demand videos.

You can easily download the app, available on both, Android and iOS.

Users are required to subscribe before they can access content. Once subscribed, not only can you enjoy watching the HBL PSL 8 but you also get access to their entire media library which includes multiple channels such as Tensports, F1, etc.

How to Subscribe:

• Go to https://bit.ly/3JUIlY7

• If you’re not already registered, press “Not a subscriber?”

• Choose your desired payment method

• Enter your credentials

• Set your pin

• Login and enjoy streaming!

Or Download the App:

• Android • Apple

For schedule updates and news, stay tuned to the tapmad Sports Facebook page!