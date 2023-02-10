Ali Zafar reacts to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for PSL 8

Singer Ali Zafar also gave his reaction to self proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Ali Zafar sarcastically wrote, “Har jhanday main aik danda hai. Shayad yeh nahi jaanta ke kitni barri baat kar gaya hai”.

Some people gave more sarcastic replies to Ali Zafar’s reaction and asked him to promote the talent of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

On the other hand some people did not like that Ali Zafar was giving attention to the song and asked him not to waste his time.

As Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song was for PSL, some people praised Ali Zafar’s PSL once again.