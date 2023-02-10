Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Ali Zafar reacts to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for PSL 8

Ali Zafar shares Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song with sarcastic comment
Samaa Web Desk Feb 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Ali Zafar (Left) gives his reaction to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for PSL 8. PHOTO: File</p>

Ali Zafar (Left) gives his reaction to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for PSL 8. PHOTO: File

Singer Ali Zafar also gave his reaction to self proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Ali Zafar sarcastically wrote, “Har jhanday main aik danda hai. Shayad yeh nahi jaanta ke kitni barri baat kar gaya hai”.

Some people gave more sarcastic replies to Ali Zafar’s reaction and asked him to promote the talent of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

On the other hand some people did not like that Ali Zafar was giving attention to the song and asked him not to waste his time.

As Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song was for PSL, some people praised Ali Zafar’s PSL once again.

Ali Zafar

PSL8

anthem

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div