IED blast martyrs two army officers in Balochistan’s Kohlu

At least two Army officers were martyred during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan’s Kohlu area on Friday.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that they had received credible information about the presence of terrorists in an area of Kohlu in Balochistan.

Based on this intelligence, an operation was launched to purge the terrorist from the area.

During the operation, the terrorists ambushed the troops using an improvised explosive device that been planted.

The explosion close to the raiding party caused casualties.

At least two officers were martyred.

The officers were identified as Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer.

ISPR added that the sanitization operation will continue in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of the peace and that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security Forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, the ISPR added.