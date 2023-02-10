Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 10th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 10th February 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4PM | SAMAA TV | 10th February 2023 Recommended Ahead of IMF deal: Govt to impose taxes worth Rs170b through mini budget, says Ishaq Dar Lahore Qalandars will miss Rashid Khan, Harry Brooks: Shahid Afridi Ali Zafar reacts to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song for PSL 8 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular IMF wants Islamabad to immediately remove restrictions on imports WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Gold prices continue to cool to Rs0.2m