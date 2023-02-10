Sheikh Rashid approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after rejecting his post-bail application by the district and session court.

Rashid was arrested on the charges of blaming the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Rashid filed a post-arrest bail application in the district court, claiming that his arrest was motivated for political vendetta. However, the court rejected his application.

On Friday, he approached the high court for post-arrest bail and submitted his plea before the returning officer.

Rashid argued that the case was registered against him for his remarks against Zardari and that cases were being registered as political victimization, as the former president did not file a complaint himself.

Instead, a third party registered a complaint against him.

Rashid also claimed that the police do not need him for further investigations and that he is ready to submit specified surety bonds.

Over Rashid’s petition, the high court has set a hearing for February 13.