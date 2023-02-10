IT ministry puts forward new guidelines for PTA website blockings

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications in Pakistan has issued a directive forbidding the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from blocking any websites without consulting the ministry first.

The decision was made in response to the recent controversy surrounding the blocking of the popular website, Wikipedia.

A Cabinet committee was formed to review the situation which ultimately recommended that the PTA consult with the IT ministry before closing any website in the future.

Minister for Information Technology, Syed Aminul Haque, emphasized that the IT ministry is against any form of website blocking, as it limits access to the digital world and impedes progress.

He also stated that the ministry is in favor of promoting awareness among the public to avoid visiting websites that contain objectionable content.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar also attended the meeting, and the latter endorsed the unblocking of Wikipedia on the directives of the prime minister.

The terms of reference for the cabinet committee include reviewing the suitability of PTA’s action in blocking Wikipedia, exploring alternative measures for controlling objectionable content, and making recommendations for controlling unlawful online content in a balanced manner.

This decision is a step forward for internet and social media in Pakistan, as the country has a history of blocking various websites and apps in the name of “Muslim sentiment.”