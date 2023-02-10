ECP rejects PTI’s request to hold by-elections on March 19

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding by-elections on March 19 (Sunday), instead of March 16 (Thursday).

In a letter to the ECP, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar asked the commission to hold the polls on March 19 instead of the announced date.

The former minister said that Thursday is a working day, while more voters may turn up on Sunday if the ECP changes the date.

The commission stated that there will a local holiday in all the respective constituencies on the date of polling.

The election body stated that they are bound to hold elections within 60 days and holding polling on any day beyond March 16 will be a violation of the constitution.