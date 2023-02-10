Construction work on new Red Line Bus route in Karachi comes to a halt

Much to the disappointment of commuters and residents in the area, the construction work on the new Red Line Bus route has come to a halt.

The spokesperson of Trans Karachi, the company responsible to complete the project, has confirmed the halt in construction, stating that it is due to administrative problems and a shortage of construction materials.

Meanwhile, two key members of the Trans Karachi team, CEO Wasif Ijlal, and the general manager of planning have resigned.

This has led to Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem taking over the temporary charge of the CEO, as the company looks to find a resolution to the current situation.

The contractors working on the Red Line route have been forced to stop work due to a lack of iron, a crucial component of the construction process.

Despite this setback, the company has assured that it is not facing a shortage of funds. The required funds have been released from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and are readily available for use.

The halt in construction work on the Red Line route is a major disappointment for those hoping for a seamless and efficient public transportation system in the city.