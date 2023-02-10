Pakistani veteran actress opines social media has created talentless celebrities

Nadia Afgan pointed out in a recent interview that the internet has created scores of talentless “celebrities” who have become famous simply because of their social media following.

In an age where social media is king, anyone can become a star overnight.

The rapid rise of TikTok sensations has created a new line of celebrities, with the likes of Dananeer Mobeen and Addison Rae breaking through to the mainstream film and television industry.

Veteran Pakistani actor Nadia Afghan appeared on PTV morning show, Rising Pakistan where she shared her own experiences with the perils of social media fame.

Recalling a recent advertisement shoot for a telecom company where they were deciding what look she will have, the company didn’t consult her or their own creative team.

Instead, they simply searched Nadia’s Instagram for ideas and selected one of it which they thought suited her best.

Nadia said that in this age, rather than looking for actual talent or skill; companies just check social media following and offer deals

This according to Nadia is causing an increase in so-called celebrities who have gained fame ‘for all the wrong reasons’.

She said, “While this may mean more money for actors, it also thins out the industry and lowers the bar for what it means to be a star.”

Despite the downsides, Nadia acknowledges that social media is here to stay.

As she put it, “Social media is a necessary evil,” and she is working to learn how to use it to her advantage.