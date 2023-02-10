Punjab govt to speed up repatriation process of Afghan refugees

The Punjab government on Friday shared about speeding up the repatriation process of Afghan refugees, living in the province for several years.

The law enforcement agencies conducted a survey to monitor the presence of Afghans in Punjab and later informed about it to the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The decision in this regard was taken in the Apex Committee meeting held earlier this week.

More than 0.2 million Afghans have taken refuge in the Punjab province and the number kept increasing yearly in the past two decades.

The government officials said that a campaign must be run, aimed at sending the Afghan refugees back to their homeland.

They added that a tracking mechanism must be created that contain all related details about the refugees.