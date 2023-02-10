Lahore Qalandars launch official kit, anthem for PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars launched their official kit and the anthem on Thursday, for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Lahore Qalandars’ official anthem of PSL 8 was sung by Jay Ali and was titled “Qalandar Hum” was written by lyricist Zeeshan Hussain.

On the other side the kit was unveiled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat and their other team members.

The kit was liked by the social media users, as it had the map of Lahore on it. The new logo of Lahore Qalandars was designed by the skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi himself.

Lahore Qalandars won their first PSL trophy last year and would be looking to become first team to win PSL titles in consecutive years.