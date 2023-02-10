SC orders govt to take strict action against smuggling of foreign currency

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the federal government to take strict measures to halt the smuggling of foreign currency into the country.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the petition on Friday regarding the imposition of a super tax.

During the hearing, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) counsel appeared before the court and argued in favor of the FBR, stating that if the country goes bankrupt, he will also represent the federation.

However, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial dismissed this claim, saying that “Pakistan is not going bankrupt, everyone needs to improve themselves for the sake of the country.”

The companies’ counsel Barrister Faroogh Nasim interrupted saying that after the verdict of the high court, all FBR’s applications have become infructuous and the court can not order them to pay 50% super tax.

The CJP also mentioned that nearly four crore dollars are being smuggled illegally every day, which needs to be stopped. He directed the federal government to take strict measures to halt the smuggling of foreign currency.

Companies including Shell Pakistan had approached the Lahore High Court against the super tax, and the high court had granted an exemption to private companies from paying the super tax.

The FBR challenged this order in the Supreme Court, which directed all super tax cases to be consolidated and fixed for next week, adjourning the hearing until February 16.