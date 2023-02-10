Sara Ali Khan touched inappropriate by woman

Famous Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan had a distasteful encounter with a fan at the Mumbai airport, but she remained composed resisting the inappropriate touch.

The young star had just returned from a work trip in Udaipur and was posing for selfies with fans as she exited the airport.

In the video that has been circulating online, a fan came and shook hands with Sara, however, as she moved forward, the woman touched her hair and neck which made her awkward.

Sara’s expression changed suddenly, but despite the uncomfortable situation, Sara maintained her poise and posed for the waiting paparazzi.

After watching the video, internet users and Sara’s fans have expressed their anger over the woman’s actions, with many praising the Kedarnaat actor for keeping her composure.

On the work front, Sara has several projects in the works, including Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…Inn Dino, and in Dharma Productions’ upcoming web film Ae Watan Mere Watan, as a freedom fighter.