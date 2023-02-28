Pakistan Economist, Khan of Kalat interview

As matters were in transition, Ziauddin moved from Pakistan Press Agency (PPA) to the weekly Pakistan Economist in 1974 (later the Pakistan and Gulf Economist) where Ibnul Hasan was Editor.

Hasan had the uncanny knack of entirely re-writing (he called it editing) an analytical piece on the economy, politics, foreign affairs or a social issue but faithfully keeping intact what the author had wanted to convey.

He would do this with such precision and style that reading the article would be a joy.

It was at Pakistan Economist that Ziauddin interviewed the Khan of Kalat. “Physically a roly-poly figure, but intellectually a giant of a person, the Khan was exceptionally pleasant to converse with,” recalls Ziauddin. “What he said was a tutorial in classical politics. It was a cerebral experience that left a lasting imprint on my mind.” He took the reporter on a quick trot through Balochistan’s pre-Partition history, expanded on the relationship he had enjoyed with Quaid-i-Azam, dilated on his vision for Balochistan within an independent Pakistan and gave candid insight into how this vision was smashed to smithereens soon after Jinnah’s death.

Had the centrist ruling elite of Pakistan not drastically tinkered with the Khan’s vision of Balochistan in an independent Pakistan, perhaps the country would have averted most of the sociopolitical setbacks that it had suffered over the ensuing 73 years.

“Had the colonial-minded Center not oppressed them all these years, the people of Balochistan would have, with all their rich mineral endowments and a vast coastline of white sand, taken the country far on the road to prosperity much ahead of all its western neighbors, including the oil-rich Gulf countries,” he says.

Ziauddin’s interview with minister of production Rafi Raza was quite different. After the interview on the ministry, Ziauddin asked Raza for his views on the tussle between the government led by Prime Minister ZA Bhutto and the Opposition led by Wali Khan.

Rafi Raza’s short but prophetic answer was: The two should come to some amicable understanding before the return of the 90,000 or so POWs, (a good number of them being Army personnel, both officers and rankers), being held by India at the time. Otherwise, he said, all hell would break loose.

He gave the impression that the Establishment was lurking in the shadows rather impatiently to get back to its politically predominant position and was only waiting for the return of its troops to make a move.

Curiously, that is exactly what happened as soon as the troops returned home— all hell broke loose: The PM dismissed the Mengal government in Balochistan on some trumped-up charges of plotting secession, ‘evidence’ for which was ‘obviously’ unearthed by the Establishment.

In protest, the NWFP coalition government led by CM Mufti Mahmood resigned, following which the country entered a highly unstable political phase that culminated in the ouster of the PPP government by the then COAS General Ziaul Haq, arrest and subsequent hanging of Bhutto and extended dictatorship that lasted 11 years.

