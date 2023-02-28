Pakistan Press Agency, Jawaid Bokhari and Ayub Khan

Ziauddin then joined Pakistan’s only private news wire at the time, Pakistan Press Agency (PPA), which was later renamed Pakistan Press International (PPI). He was offered a position that his friend Jauhar Husain was asked to leave, over some made-up excuse.

Jauhar had completed his Masters a year earlier and was working on probation at PPA. That job would have gone to him after his probationary period ended and would have entitled him under the labor laws to qualify for all the privileges of a permanent employee.

This would have been an ‘unacceptable’ extra financial burden on the organization and so it was easier for it to show him the door and recruit a fresh Ziauddin for the vacancy―such were the service conditions in the profession in those days. The salary was a paltry Rs75.

PPA’s bureau chief was Jawaid Bokhari, who retired finally as in-charge editor of Dawn’s Economic and Business Review.

The wire agency was also led by Anwar Mansuri who retired as German news agency DPA’s chief in Pakistan and the late Ashfaq Bokhari. The no-nonsense Jawaid Bokhari was a tough taskmaster and self-taught economic journalist.

Ashfaq, on the other hand, was a laid-back professional with a heart of gold which bled for the downtrodden and those consigned to a permanent place below the poverty line.

These were disruptive times. By August 1970, there was upheaval. Newspaper workers went on an indefinite strike, protesting the refusal of owners to honor the Wage Board Award that set minimum salaries.

Journalists were already protesting the Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO) promulgated by Ayub Khan in 1963 and in the fight between newspaper owners and journalists, a number of professionals lost their jobs.

The PPO was a draconian law in its most extreme form. Briefly put, if some official sitting in a remote corner of the country did not like the color of your shirt, he could confiscate your printing press, close down the newspaper, send you to jail and throw away the key and there would be no recourse to the law.

A DAWN story on the newsprint crisis in 1970. Image DAWN Archive

