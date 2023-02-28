Pakistan Spotlight’s ZAB interview

Immediately after he wrapped up his Master’s degree in Journalism in 1966, Ziauddin launched a monthly news magazine called Pakistan Spotlight. Ironically, the very person whom he had tried to dislodge from the office of president of the student union, Zia Abbas, was its publisher.

He was a Muslim League man but allowed Ziauddin and his team full editorial independence.

Sarwar Naqvi, who later joined the Foreign Office and retired after serving as ambassador in important capitals, became its assistant editor.

They were joined by a number of graduates fresh out of the Journalism department (Akhtar Farooqi, Warasat Husnain, Zamir Alam, Mehar Kamal, Rohi Zakaullah and Geity Ara).

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at 70 Clifton. PHOTO: Shama Junejo/Twitter

The first issue of Pakistan Spotlight carried a comprehensive cover story on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had just left the Ayub cabinet and was talking about forming his own party.

He had developed serious differences with President Ayub Khan over the Tashkent Declaration, which was the name of the peace agreement the Soviets helped Pakistan and India sign after a 17-day war in 1965 that ended in a stalemate.

It was an inspirational profile of Bhutto with him on the cover photographed in a pensive mood in an easychair on the lawns of his 70 Clifton residence.

After about four issues, however, the publisher ran out of funds and they stopped printing.

At the launch of Pakistan Spotlight (March 1966). (L-to-R) Zamir Alam, Warasat Husnain (Assistant Editors), University of Karachi Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin and publisher Zia Abbas at the mic. Photo: M. Ziauddin

