Sethi wants Wahab Riaz to take oath as Punjab minister after PSL 8

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi requested Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi to take oath from Wahab Riaz as sports minister after the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Najam Sethi called Mohsin Naqvi and asked Mohsin Naqvi to delay the oath taking ceremony of the cricketer, as the fast bowler will be representing Peshawar Zalmi in the mega event.

The MC Chairman wanted Wahab Riaz to concentrate on the league, where he is the only bowler to complete century of wickets.

The caretaker CM accepted the request of Najam Sethi and will take oath from the fast bowler after the PSL’s eighth edition.

Earlier, Babar Azam had joked in a podcast that he would keep the “Minister Wahab” tight during the PSL, as he will be captain of his side.