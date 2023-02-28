Starting student publications

Before leaving university, Ziauddin made his small contribution to what the newfound student power of the 1960s was doing in universities the world over, influenced by the Vietnam War.

He brought out an underground magazine called Voice of the Students, edited with Akhtar M Farooqi, who was also from the Journalism department. KU’s proctor Major Aftab was furious.

Knowing how the administration would react, the two young men prudently kept their names from appearing in its pages.

But it did carry, on their own request, the names of friends from the Economics department, Abdul Hameed Chhapra and Rashid Patel who, driven by political ambition, saw the advantage in being publicly associated with the venture.

In fact, the magazine was published at Chhapra’s family printing press.

Abdul Hameed Chhapra. Photo: Akhtar Soomro

Both Chhapra and Patel lost one full year of studies as punishment. Chhapra went from university to join the Jang Group and became active on the trade union front, going on to lead the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

At one point he even stood for national elections on the ticket of Asghar Khan’s Tehreek-i-Istaqlal. Rashid Patel became a lecturer and took part in education politics but passed away young.

It took Ziauddin a fortnight to produce a second edition of Voice of the Students but this time its masthead was left blank.

He was ultimately forced to discontinue the publication when his English teacher Rehman sahib recognized the writing styles of the two men from his class and warned Ziauddin and Farooqi to stop, otherwise…

