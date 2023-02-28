M Ziauddin: Karachi and the KU years

Looking for work was a challenge in those days but Ziauddin managed to get a job as a medical representative for a pharmaceutical company. There were a few pharmaceutical factories in Karachi at the time but the industry itself was still in its infancy.

It was not work he enjoyed, and so by 1963, he decided to follow his passion for writing and enroll in journalism at the University of Karachi.

This gave him the confidence within a few years to quit as a medical representative and take up his first job in journalism as a cub reporter in Pakistan Press International (PPI) – then Pakistan Press Agency (PPA) – for a paltry sum of Rs75 a month. But that was in 1966.

Meanwhile, he had continued in his job as a medical representative because after suffering a severe heart attack his father had to close down his business and Ziauddin became the breadwinner for the family.

A story by HB Khokar dated June 26, 1960 in Dawn. He was the city editor. Image: DAWN Archives

The two years at KU were tough for him. He would be in the offices of the company (CH Boehringer) where he worked as a medical representative at Qamar House (now EFU building) at around eight o’ clock in the morning but then would rush all the way to the KU at the other end of the city, changing two buses, to make it to class.

As he hurried down the corridor to the classroom, the pin-drop silence of classes in session, would be broken by the rasp of his shoes announcing his arrival, which Rehman sahib, the English teacher, would wryly punctuate with: “Here comes His Royal Highness.”

“I had kept my job a secret from the staff and colleagues at the journalism department,” Ziauddin says. “Ironically, they all thought I was the scion of a well-to-do family and was attending university only as a pastime.”

Jauhar Husain speaking to Dr Mehdi Hasan, former journalist, Dean of BNU and secretary of the HRCP. Photo: Husain Family Archive

During his second year he had also worked as a campus reporter for daily Dawn. He used to file to the then city editor H. B. Khokhar.

It was, however, not a paid job and Ziauddin suspects Khokhar had something to do with this. (Perhaps the editor had not formally appointed him at the newspaper).

Either way, he developed the impression that Khokhar lacked professional ethics and was a sycophant of the first order.

Professor Karrar Husain. Photo: Lutfallah’s Archives/YouTube screenshot

Since he had been recommended to the founding head of the journalism department, Shariful Mujahid sahib, by the late Jauhar Hussain, son of Professor Karrar Husain of Surq Sawera, Ziauddin was automatically branded by his teachers as some kind of leftist.

“My notoriety based on the strange combination of half-baked surqa and royalty cost me dearly as my first-year grades were in the pits.”

The only saving grace was that he managed to make up most of the lost academic territory in the final exams as their test papers went to other universities for checking and grading.

Prof. Shariful Mujahid of KU’s journalism department

