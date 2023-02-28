Childhood and family: India and East Pakistan

Muhammad Ziauddin was born in 1938 in Madras (now Chennai). His mother was originally from Bangalore and his father Zaheeruddin Khan was a keen hockey player who almost made it to the national Indian hockey team.

The family lived in a remote town called Mahbubabad in Hyderabad, Deccan till 1948, when his father was working as manager in a match factory. The family’s fortunes fluctuated, however, after Hyderabad’s status grew uncertain following Partition. By 1948, when it fell to Indian forces, the match factory was shut down. At that time, the young Ziauddin was barely in class four.

The family returned to Madras, and then decided to move to Dhaka, East Pakistan by 1952. Zaheeruddin joined a cousin managing the family’s leather business and eventually set up his own tannery on an island on Buriganga, the river that flows along the eastern side of the city.

Unfortunately, the factory would be washed away almost every year in the floods, but that was not the only problem in Dhaka.

Trouble was brewing over how the migrants to East Pakistan were behaving with the locals ― acting like rulers. This was a difficult time for non-Bengalis and although there was no open aggression as such, there was resentment.

Migrants, mostly from Indian Bihar and those from the-then West Pakistan, occupied most of the important government positions in East Pakistan. Even major businesses were in the hands of non-Bengalis.

These conditions led to the 1954 language movement to push for Bengali to be recognized for official use in Pakistan.

In 1958, when Ziauddin was studying for his BSc in Pharmacy at Dhaka University and coaching the cricket team, he got a chance to travel to Karachi for a camp. This would be his first time seeing West Pakistan. “It was a very different city in those days,” he says, referring to Karachi which was the federal capital at the time.

“Flying Orient Airways, when we were landing, I saw vast swathes of desolate land where a huge number of migrants were living in jhuggis.” From PIB Colony, he recalls, you could see all the way to Saddar.

Malir was mostly farmland while Nazimabad was showing early signs of life. From Keamari you could catch a tram to different parts of the city.

The young men who had come from all over Pakistan to take part in the coaching camp were put up at the National Stadium.

M. Ziauddin’s cricket certificate from the 1958 camp signed by AH Kardar. Photo: M. Ziauddin

It was here that Ziauddin saw all the top cricketers in action: Hanif, Wazir, Mushtaq and even Sadiq, who still in his teens used to come to practice table tennis.

Pakistan’s opening batsman Alimuddin was their batting coach. Master Aziz, who had coached Hanif, was also a regular visitor at the camp.

Soon after Ziauddin returned to Dhaka, the family took the decision to resettle in Karachi owing to his father’s bad health and losses at the tannery from recurring floods.

And so, in 1960, when he was 21 years old, Muhammad Ziauddin moved to Karachi.

