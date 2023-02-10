Famous celeb makeup artist calls out entertainment industry on lack of respect

In the glamorous world of showbiz, where styling and makeup play a crucial role, Omayr Waqar, a well-known makeup artist, recently spoke about the lack of respect makeup artists receive in the industry.

Waqar is known for his fearless approach and for never shying away from sharing his opinions.

Recently, he spoke about the ongoing issues makeup artists face during a recent interview on Momina’s Mixed Plate, a YouTube channel.

Despite being a crucial part of professional shoots, Waqar said, “No matter how hard you work in this industry, makeup artists will never get that respect.”

Waqar, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry including Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, expressed frustration with the limited budgets and lack of recognition given to makeup artists.

He said, “People always say that he’s just a makeup artist, it (photos) will get edited, they don’t want to raise the budgets of makeup artists.”

He continued, “Why don’t makeup artists get their budgets raised as they are very important for any shoot, when photographers are getting good budgets?”

Despite his success in the showbiz industry, Waqar revealed that he gets more respect working with brides, where he can fully showcase his talent and hard work.