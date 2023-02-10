Legendary Pakistani poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78

Renowned Pakistani poet and drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 of a cardiac arrest, leaving behind a legacy of timeless works and a lasting impact on Pakistani literature and culture.

The funeral prayer will be held tonight at 8PM at the Main Mosque in Defense. The late Amjad Islam Amjad will be interred in the Miyani Sahib ancestral cemetery.

He made a significant contribution to Pakistani literature and was considered one of the finest poets and lyricists of his time.

He wrote numerous poems and lyrics for Pakistani television dramas and films, which earned him widespread recognition and respect.

He got his first award in 1975 for the TV drama “Khawab Jagte Hain”.

Amjad Islam Amjad was a recipient of several awards for his contributions to Pakistani literature, including the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz, which he received in recognition of his exceptional achievements and contributions to the field of poetry and lyrics.

He wrote scripts for many well-known Pakistani dramas, including “Waris,” “Dehleez,” “Samandar,” “Raat”. These dramas have been widely appreciated for their insightful writing and powerful storytelling, and are considered some of Amjad’s most important works

The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the Pakistani literary and entertainment communities, and he will be greatly missed by his fans and admirers.

Amjad Islam Amjad leaves behind a legacy of great poetry and lyrics that will continue to inspire generations to come.