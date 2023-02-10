PM Shehbaz announces to send additional relief goods for Turkiye, Syria

The recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria has prompted a quick response from the international community, including Pakistan.

On Friday, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, ordered authorities concerned to dispatch an additional 142 tons of relief goods to the quake-affected areas of Turkiye and Syria

Pakistan has been at the forefront of the relief efforts, with a special military aircraft en route to the region from Turkey to carry aid supplies.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight carrying 12 tons of supplies departed from Pakistan on Friday morning while another special flight of the national airline with 30 tons of relief goods is expected to depart soon from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a cargo of 40 tons of aid goods is scheduled to depart for Turkiye tomorrow (Saturday).

The United States has also announced an aid of $85 million, while the World Bank has pledged a rehabilitation fund of $1.78 billion for the earthquake victims.

Britain has sent a large number of thermal blankets to help the victims during the cold weather, and a field hospital is also set to be built in the earthquake-prone areas.

In the face of this devastating disaster, the international community has come together to provide aid and support to the affected regions. These efforts will go a long way in helping the earthquake victims and rebuilding the devastated communities.

PM Shehbaz requests nation for donation

PM Shehbaz while talking to media said that victims in Turkiye and Syria are in immediate need of winter stuff.

He added that winterized good are being loaded in the Turskish aircraft and will soon be landing there.

When Pakistan was under flood destruction, Turkish leadership had been on the forefront appealing nations to help Pakistanis.

PM Shehbaz also said that 32 tons of single ply tents, 4 tons winterized tents, blankets and dry ration had been sent.

While, Rs10 billion aid had been reserved for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

A total of 1,440 tons of relief aid will be dispatched to Turkiye and Syria by sea and air routes.

PM urged the citizens of Pakistan to donate as much as they can for helping their devastated brotherly victims.