Babar Ali’s talent goes unutilized in The Legend of Maula Jatt, says Qaiser Piya

Actor, host, and comedian Qaiser Piya recently expressed his disappointment with the utilization of Babar Ali’s talent in the Pakistani blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Qaiser Rashid, commonly known as Qaiser Piya, is a famous Pakistani standup comedian and actor.

He has worked in Load Wedding alongside Fahad Mustufa and Mehwish Hayat.

In a recent interview, Piya highlighted Babar Ali’s abilities as a versatile actor and regretted that his appearance in Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, was limited to just a brief fight sequence.

He said, “I feel sad about Babar Ali’s character in The Legend of Maula Jatt. He came in at the start and just a brief fight sequence was shown. In my opinion, he could have been utilized in a better way.”

Piya described Babar Ali as a generous actor who accepted a limited role in the film despite his potential for a larger impact.

“It’s his generosity that he agreed to be in The Legend of Maula Jatt. He accepted such a role, and had I been in his place, I would have declined it,” the comedian added.

He noted that Babar Ali is the type of performer who can intimidate his co-stars with his presence, making it a shame that he wasn’t given a chance to showcase his abilities in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Maa Da Ladla actor believes that Babar Ali’s talent was not fully utilized in the film and could have been put to better use.