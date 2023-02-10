Twitter unleashes power of words with its new feature!

Twitter has finally responded to its users’ call for more creative freedom and versatility in expressing their thoughts and opinions.

The social media platform has declared that it is now offering an increased character limit of up to 4,000 characters per tweet.

The new feature, which will only be accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, is a significant change from the previous 280-character limit that many users have struggled.

The longer character limit allows users to express their ideas and thoughts in a more comprehensive manner and without the need for multiple tweets.

Twitter’s decision to increase the character limit comes following hints from Elon Musk in December 2022.

A user had asked him if the character limit for tweets would be increased to 4,000 characters, and Musk replied affirmatively.

The company has since followed through on its promise, tweeting messages that exceeded the previous 280-character limit.