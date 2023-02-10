Watch Live
Tremors felt in Swat, adjoining areas

No casualties have been reported yet
Samaa Web Desk Feb 10, 2023
Tectonic movements had been felt in Swat and its adjoining areas on Friday.

The magnitude of the quake on the Richter scale was recorded at 4.4.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the quake took place at a depth of 203 kilometers, while the epicenter of the quake was located near Pakistan and Afghanistan border.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The tremors caused panic among the residents and they rushed out of their homes.

