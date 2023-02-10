Pakistan kicks off five-day multinational maritime exercise Aman-23

Pakistan Navy’s eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 has kicked off in Karachi.

The five-day exercise involves the participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine (SOFM) teams, and observers.

Exercise has been divided into harbor and sea phases.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability and identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Meanwhile, today, the first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference also kicks off at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

According to a media briefing, Pakistan Navy fleet commander vice admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami said the exercise will be carried out from 10 to 14 February in Karachi.

Aman 2023 will be held in two phases, harbor, and sea.

It will involve the participation of various naval vessels, special operation forces and air assets from around 50 different countries.

The latest iteration of the exercise will involve a series of training drills to counter terrorism, piracy, narco-arms trafficking, and climate change.

Aman 23 will be the eighth such event to be held under the Aman series of exercises that were launched in 2007.

This series of exercises aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability among the multinational maritime forces to further strengthen and maintain regional stability.