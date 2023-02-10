Sindh schools revert to 8am opening time

Due to a reduction in the severity of winter in Sindh, the School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday issued a circular and reverted to the previous starting time of 8am.

According to the authorities, school timings across Sindh, including Karachi, will be 8 am from February 10.

Two weeks ago, the Sindh Education Department had introduced new timings for opening of schools amid a severe cold wave in the province.

According to the previous circular, the opening timings for privately managed schools would be 8:30am, adding “the timings shall be operative till March 31, and the decision may be strictly followed”.