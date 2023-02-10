Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Sindh schools revert to 8am opening time

Decision taken amid a decrease in severity of cold
Samaa Web Desk Feb 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

Due to a reduction in the severity of winter in Sindh, the School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday issued a circular and reverted to the previous starting time of 8am.

According to the authorities, school timings across Sindh, including Karachi, will be 8 am from February 10.

Two weeks ago, the Sindh Education Department had introduced new timings for opening of schools amid a severe cold wave in the province.

According to the previous circular, the opening timings for privately managed schools would be 8:30am, adding “the timings shall be operative till March 31, and the decision may be strictly followed”.

schools

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div