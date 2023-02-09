Nepra okays Rs10.79 reduction in power bills for KE consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved a reduction of Rs10.79 per unit on account of Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for K-Electric consumers for December 2022.

Nepra notified the instructions regarding the benefits of negative FCA to consumers in February bills.

The FCA is reviewed every month as per the tariff regime applicable across the country, and is usually applicable on consumers’ bills for a month only.

The FCA is linked with changes in global fuel prices and passed onto consumer bills under prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the government.

December’s FCA request was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 17 percent, 15 percent, and 30 percent, respectively, as compared to September 2022, and better utilization of generation mix.

For the past few months, downward trends in fuel prices have enabled KE to pass on the benefits of negative FCA to customers.

Earlier in the day, K-Electric organized a Ham-Qadam Camp in Federal B Area in which more than 950 customers participated.

The KE staff resolved matters of citizens related to payment of arrears in installments, new connections, faulty meter replacement services and on uninterrupted power supply to consumers.