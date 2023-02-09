After hikes, what will be new prices of Suzuki motorbikes?

A day after raising prices for its automobiles, the Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Thursday decided to raise the prices of its motorbikes as well.

According to a letter sent to all of its authorized dealerships (2W - 4W) and other showrooms by its Marketing and Sales Functional Head Aamir Shaffi, the revised retail sales and prices of Suzuki’s motorbikes will come into effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

According to the new rates and compared to existing prices on Suzuki’s website (which were effective from February 1, 2023) showed that there was as much as a 10.14% increase in prices of bikes.

The cheapest bike, the GD-110-S, saw a jump of 9.85% from its previous price of Rs264,000 to Rs290,000.

Similarly, GS-150 saw its prices jump by 10.14% from Rs286,000 to cross the psychological barrier of Rs300,000 to Rs315,000.

The price of GSX-125 also increased by 9.9% as its prices skyrocketed from Rs384,000 to Rs422,000.

The price of GR-150 also increased by 10% to rise past the Rs450,000 mark.

Model Current Retail Price Change in Price New Price % change GD-110-S Rs264,000 Rs26,000 Rs290,000 9.85% GS-150 Rs286,000 Rs29,000 Rs315,000 10.14% GSX-125 Rs384,000 Rs38,000 Rs422,000 9.9% GR-150 Rs410,000 Rs41,000 Rs451,000 10% GW-250-JP2 — — Rs980,000 —

A day earlier, Suzuki had notified a 10% increase in prices of all variants of its cars.