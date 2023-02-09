‘They will have me killed in a blast and blame TTP for it’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the plan hatched by his political opponents to kill him involves a ‘blast’.

The PTI chief also reiterated his allegation that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has paid a terrorist group to assassinate him.

Imran was talking to journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

He alleged that he would be eliminated in an explosion or blast, and later the blame would be placed on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“After killing me, they will say that Imran was killed in a terrorist attack,” he alleged.

It is pertinent to note that as per media reports, the outlawed TTP has refuted the allegation made by Mr Khan that militants from South Waziristan had been tasked with killing him.

Answering a question as to why he was not showing flexibility in talking to the army chief, Imran replied that talks were always a two-way process.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic, the army and his government outstandingly performed jointly.

The PTI chief believed that only overseas Pakistanis could save Pakistan through their investments.

He claimed his government did not take revenge from its political opponents.

On ‘minus Imran’ formula

The former premier said if people backed a political leader, no one could minus him/her from politics.

He said those who made decisions behind closed doors actually had no political expedience.

He also claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s graph was also dipping. He reiterated that the nation was looking towards the judiciary.

Allegations against former COAS

He alleged that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa made a pact with the then opposition to give up their accountability after he was given an extension.

“The establishment means just one man, and that is the army chief,” he stressed. He believed the country needs a “surgery” right now for all its ills.

Imran further claimed neither he nor President Arif Alvi have any communication with the establishment.

He further reiterated his demand for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, otherwise the government will face proceedings under Article 6.