Charlie Hebdo’s Turkiye-Syria quake satire draws widespread outrage

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has once again sparked outrage on social media after it published a cartoon appearing to make light of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed thousands in Turkiye and Syria.

The drawing by artist Pierrick Juin showed teetering buildings amid heaps of rubble, with the caption: “No need to send tanks.”

Social media users said the cartoon mocked the tragedy that impacted millions of people across two countries, and called the drawing “disgusting”, “shameful”, “revolting” and akin to “hate speech”.

A woman by the name of Sara Assaf responded by saying that she was withdrawing her support for the magazine.

“Je ne suis plus Charlie” (I am no longer Charlie), she wrote, in reference to the slogan “Je suis Charlie” (I am Charlie) adopted by supporters of the outlet after the January 7, 2015 attack on their office.

On that day, two brothers claiming affiliation to al-Qaeda opened fire at the Paris headquarters of the French satirical weekly, killing 12 people in retaliation for cartoon depictions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“We were with you during your pain. It’s a disaster for humanity what we’re now going through!” one user said, before concluding: “No, it’s not humor.”

One user corrected the cartoon of Charlie Hebdo and changed it with the flag of Turkiye.